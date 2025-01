Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) at 11:00 am at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting will focus on reviewing the country’s political, economic, and security landscape, with special attention to the law and order situation in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources indicate that the cabinet is also set to ratify decisions made in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) during its previous session.