Tuesday, January 07, 2025
PPP celebrates ZA Bhutto's birthday in Sukkur

PPP celebrates ZA Bhutto’s birthday in Sukkur
Our Staff Reporter
January 07, 2025
SUKKUR

SUKKUR  -  The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sukkur on Monday organised a ceremony at a local hotel to celebrate the 97th birthday of the party founder and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The chief guest of the event was Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Haider Shah, while other distinguished guests included Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sukkur City President Dr Arshad Mughal, General Secretary Haji Ahsan Lashari, Labour Wing leader Syed Qutub Ali Shah, and Youth Wing Sukkur District President Ayaz Hussain Buriro. The cake for the 97th birthday was cut by Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Haider Shah, alongwith party leaders and workers.

 In his address at the ceremony, Haider Shah stated that on the occasion of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 97th birthday, people still remembered his revolutionary achievements. He mentioned that Bhutto gave the people the right to vote, introduced the NIC system, and laid the foundation of democracy. He further said that Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, made it so that no enemy would dare look at Pakistan with an evil eye. The slogan “Jiye Bhutto” still reminds us of the struggle of the workers who endured lashes and oppression, he recalled. He said that ZA Bhutto introduced the Islamic world, led it, and strengthened Pakistan. Shah further stated President Zardari had always worked in the interest of Pakistan and Sindh, adding that the role of Asif Ali Zardari, who raised the slogan “Pakistan Khapay”, is a symbol of national unity. He said that the Sindh government’s stance was strongly presented in the CCI meeting, and the rights of the people were being protected. He said, “Bhutto’s leadership achievements still provide popular support to the PPP.”

Our Staff Reporter

