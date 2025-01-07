PPP, PML-N in friendly fights

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) – the key allies in the coalition government – are engaged in friendly firing at each other for quite some time leading to uncertainty.

The PPP has on several occasions threatened to quit the government and every time has forced the PML-N to accept its demands – be it on the budget or on other policy matters.

With no majority in the National Assembly, the PML-N finds itself at the mercy of the PPP - without whom the coalition cannot survive. The smaller parties in the coalition have also been calling their shots.

The PPP is, however, the most important partner given its strength in the National Assembly and its position to dictate terms. This is a reason that the PPP had refused to join the federal cabinet. They wanted to improve their power as an ally who can quit any time with no strings attached.

Only yesterday, the PPP issued a strong warning to the ruling coalition, cautioning that it may withdraw its support and potentially destabilize the government due to growing differences.

Senior PPP leader Shazia Marri publicly rejected the federal government’s decision to establish the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority, accusing the PML-N-led administration of bypassing her party and failing to consult its allies. She declared, “Both the Sindh government and the PPP were left in the dark regarding this decision.”

Marri criticized the federal government for acting unilaterally, stating, “The federal government survives on the PPP’s support. If we withdraw, the coalition will collapse. It seems the PML-N has forgotten this.”

She alleged that the government has not convened a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the past 11 months, violating constitutional provisions. According to Marri, the Prime Minister is constitutionally required to summon the CCI every three months, a mandate that has been ignored.

The PPP has demanded that the Maritime and Seaport Authority issue be discussed in the CCI and has accused the federal government of undermining the principles of collaboration and constitutional adherence.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader of the PML-N, downplayed the PPP’s warnings, describing coalition politics as naturally involving disagreements akin to family disputes.

“Such issues are resolved internally with maturity,” he maintained. Iqbal pointed to the shared commitment of both parties to Pakistan’s development, rooted in the Charter of Democracy signed by Nawaz Sharif and the late Benazir Bhutto.

He stressed that the current political climate demands collaborative politics, not confrontation, and promised that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb would soon convene the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting to address concerns.

Previously, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also expressed dissatisfaction with the PML-N, accusing it of violating mutual agreements, particularly regarding the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

He argued that the government approved new canal projects without consulting the PPP. “Politics is about honour, not bitterness,” Bilawal remarked, calling the PML-N’s approach disrespectful and uncollaborative.

The escalating tensions between the PPP and PML-N highlight deepening cracks in the coalition and underline the need for improved coordination.

PML-N leaders described the ‘off and on tension’ as part of democracy and believed the ‘friendly firing’ will end soon after the issues are settled.

“The PPP is an important ally and the PML-N will not annoy it. Their demands will be discussed and the differences will be sorted out,” said a senior federal minister.

The PPP leaders suggest they want the government to complete its term but not by violating the terms of agreement reached between the PPP and the PML-N after the 2024 elections. “We want to go into the next elections with some achievements,” commented one top leader.