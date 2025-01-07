Tuesday, January 07, 2025
President hopes enhanced Pak-US ties in Trump admin

MATEEN HAIDER
January 07, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed the hope that bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States would continue to grow under the new US administration led by president-designate Donald Trump.

The president was talking to the outgoing US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome who paid a courtesy call on him on Monday at the President’s House.

During the meeting, President Asif Ali Zardari acknowledged the contributions made by outgoing US ambassador Donald Blome for strengthening the multifaceted ties between the two countries during his tenure as ambassador.

During the meeting, bilateral relations, and issues of mutual concern also came under discussion.

President Asif Ali Zardari wished Donald Blome good luck in his future career paths.

