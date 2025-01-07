PTI leaders urge swift Al-Qadir case verdict, demand free elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar voiced concerns over delays in the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict and emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations with the government.

Addressing the media alongside PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, and Shibli Faraz, Gohar outlined two key demands: the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26 and the release of innocent PTI workers. He stressed the need to avoid deadlocks in the ongoing discussions with the government’s negotiation committee.

Gohar reiterated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not personally benefit from the Al-Qadir Trust and called for a swift resolution of the case.

PTI leader Omar Ayub criticized the government for obstructing an open meeting with PTI’s founder and demanded the release of all political detainees, including Imran Khan. Highlighting rising unemployment and economic stagnation, Ayub argued that holding free and transparent elections is the only path to national recovery. “Over two million young people have left the country in the past two years. The economy is at zero growth,” he warned.

Legal expert Salman Akram Raja shared details of his recent meeting with Imran Khan in jail, stating that the PTI chairman remains steadfast in his support for party workers and is demanding the release of all political prisoners. Raja also highlighted a growing disconnect between the state and the people.

Shibli Faraz condemned the delay in the Al-Qadir Trust case, describing it as a deliberate move. He defended Imran Khan and his wife, asserting that they were being targeted for their philanthropic efforts as trustees of the trust. Faraz also criticized the government’s alleged sidelining of PTI, warning that political stability is unattainable without adherence to the rule of law.

He further dismissed development programs like the Uraan Initiative, calling them distractions amidst severe inflation. “Inflation has broken the back of the public. The current government is misleading the nation with hollow initiatives,” he said.

The PTI leaders concluded by asserting their commitment to justice, accountability, and transparent elections, warning that the government’s tenure is nearing its end and emphasizing these measures as the only viable solutions to Pakistan’s challenges.