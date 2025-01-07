PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to its scholars after approval of their thesis in various disciplines. According to PU’s spokesperson, the students who were awarded degrees include Bushra Shafqat D/o Syed Shafqat Ali in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management), Dania Amjad D/o Amjad Iqbal in the subject of Geography, Muhammad Ejaz S/o Nazeer Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Saman Javed D/o Javed Akhtar in the subject of Zoology, Ammara Saleem D/o Muhammad Saleem in the subject of Botany, Muhammad Asif Haroon S/o Amanat Ali in the subject of Islamic Studies, Tahmina Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal in the subject of Solid State Physics (Microelectronics/Nanotechnology), Muhammad Obaid Ullah S/o Mushtaq Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Safa Akhtar D/o Akhtar Nawaz in the subject of Biological Sciences and Sana Zaheer D/o Zaheer ud Din in the subject of History.