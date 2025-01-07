Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Punjab Apex Committee approves Champions Trophy security plan

Punjab Apex Committee approves Champions Trophy security plan
Web Desk
6:00 PM | January 07, 2025
The Punjab Apex Committee on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the province’s overall law and order situation.

Chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the meeting was attended by senior civil and military officials and focused on key issues, including public safety and security measures.

The committee approved a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming Champions Trophy, ensuring VVIP-level protection for all participating players. It also reviewed a report on the implementation of security protocols for Chinese nationals residing in Punjab. The chief minister instructed authorities to adopt stricter measures to enhance their safety.

The performance of District Coordination Committees was evaluated, with additional responsibilities assigned to improve their effectiveness.

During a briefing, officials raised concerns about increasing violations of traffic regulations across the province, particularly in Lahore. The committee called for urgent steps to address this issue.

