Ahsan Iqbal calls for joint efforts to boost leather exports

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called for putting joint efforts to increase the leather exports to two billion dollars by 2029 under URAAN PAKISTAN program.

He was talking to the key stakeholders of leather industry during his visit to the office of Pakistan Tanners Association in Karachi today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister termed leather industry as cornerstone of the nation's economy and shared the government's plan to reduce barriers, simplify regulations, and introduce exporter-friendly reforms to ensure a seamless business environment.

He expressed government's commitment to foster a favorable environment for exporters and enhancing the country's export capabilities.

Ahsan Iqbal said that government is working towards creating a balance between industrial growth and environmental conservation in order to address the issue of pollution control in leather industry.