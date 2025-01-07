Rain shower increases cold, shrouds Punjab, Lahore in fog

LAHORE - Early morning drizzle in different areas of the city increased the intensity of cold and reduced visibility on Monday morning due to dense fog. Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin was closed due to fog on Monday evening. According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, Abdul Hakim Motorway M3, while M5 from Sher Shah Multan to Zahir Peer is closed due to fog, traffic on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway M-11 is also suspended. The Motorway spokesperson further said that motorways are closed to ensure public safety and safe travel. He said lane violation in fog can cause accidents, while road users should ensure lane discipline in fog. Citizens should prefer to travel during daylight hours as much as possible. He further said that the best travel times during fog are from 10 am to 6 pm. Drivers should use front and rear fog lights. The public should avoid unnecessary travel. He appealed to drivers to avoid speeding and maintain a proper distance from the vehicle in front, while for information and assistance, contact helpline 130. Early morning drizzle in different areas of the city increased the intensity of cold and reduced visibility on Monday night and morning. Furthermore on Sunday, a light rain occurred in various zones including Johar Town , Kot Lakhpat, and Canal Road, while drizzle at Iqbal Town, Sabzazar and Chungi Amar Sidhu was also reported by the Met office. The rain also increased the cold and Lahore has been shrouded in fog, which reduced visibility to a minimum. The Met office on Monday told APP, the maximum temperature in the city will be 16 degrees Celsius. It has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours. It says the weather will be cold and dry in most parts of the province on Monday-Tuesday. However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and surrounding areas will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of rain with showers at few places and snowfall in the hills. Moderate-to-heavy fog is expected in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during late night on Monday and Tuesday including early morning hours.