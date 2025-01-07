Saddar traders protest today against road closures, parking woes

Rawalpindi - Traders in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area continue to protest against road closures and lack of parking in and around Saddar bazaar as traffic congestions keep on perturbing the motorists and visitors.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Rawalpindi Cnatt (MATRC) has announced to observe a partial shutter down and to hold a protest rally on Tuesday (today) against closure of Bank Road, main artery of Saddar.

In a press handout, the Anjuman noted that the traders would close their shops at 1:30pm and peacefully march towards the office of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB).

The traders’ association has stated that the closure of Bank Road for vehicular traffic and resultant traffic congestions on Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Adamjee Road, Cantonment General Hospital Road, Canning Road, Cantonment Police Station Road, Mall Road and Murree Road had badly affecting the business in the otherwise bustling shopping area of the city.

In their handout, the traders maintained that the many major brands had started shifting from Saddar bazaar and others had started laying off their staff owing to decline in business.

Talking to The Nation, Zafar Qadri, General Secretary of MATRC, said that RCB initiated the beautification project for the bazaar that had led to closure of main business street and to recurrent traffic jams in and around Saddar. “The situation has become very dire for the business community in the area. The traffic hiccups and unavailability of parking have driven our prime customers away from Saddar. We have been witnessing slowdown of shopping activity. It is becoming harder for traders to keep their staff and pay high rents in the area.”

Responding to a question on consultations with RCB, the representative of the traders said that the authorities had not consulted with the stakeholders before and during the project that was initiated as a beautification step.

Later, they started erecting tough tiles on the Bank Road and closed the road for all kinds of vehicles making it a pedestrian street.

This has made it worst for the traders with parking places on Bank Road, at Gakhar Plaza and Rania Mall becoming redundant.

He added that the only parking available opposite Flashman’s Hotel could not accommodate more than 700 vehicles and there was no space available after 12pm.

The unavailability of parking has been leading to traffic congestions on Muree Road, Mall Road, Haider Road, Canning Road and Adamjee Road, it has been observed.

The traffic woes not only affect those visiting the shopping areas but also those who these road to reach offices and homes. The Nation tried to contact a spokesperson for RCB but he was not available for comments.

City Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, in response to a query, said that RCB has been working on multiple projects and parking areas. The projects are still underway. The traffic police has however been managing the traffic flow as per their plan.