Saim Ayub heads to London for specialist treatment

Young Pakistani cricketer , injured during the second Test against South Africa, has traveled to London for advanced medical care.

Accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Saim will undergo a check-up tomorrow with England’s top sports orthopedic specialists.

“Saim Ayub is a valuable asset to Pakistan cricket,” stated Mohsin Naqvi, promising full support for the player’s treatment and recovery.

The injury has sparked concern among fans, but the management is determined to provide Saim with the best care to ensure a swift return to the field.