Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saim Ayub heads to London for specialist treatment

Saim Ayub heads to London for specialist treatment
M Zawar
4:56 PM | January 07, 2025
Sports

Young Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub, injured during the second Test against South Africa, has traveled to London for advanced medical care.

Accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Saim will undergo a check-up tomorrow with England’s top sports orthopedic specialists.

“Saim Ayub is a valuable asset to Pakistan cricket,” stated Mohsin Naqvi, promising full support for the player’s treatment and recovery.

The injury has sparked concern among fans, but the management is determined to provide Saim with the best care to ensure a swift return to the field.

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025