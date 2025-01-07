Self-Study Boosts Our Mind

Self-study is a method of learning where students take charge of their education outside the classroom. This approach allows them to decide what, how, and where they learn. Self-studying not only makes students independent learners but also pushes them to become better problem-solvers. Managing one’s time effectively enhances the benefits of self-study, fostering self-motivation and personal growth.

Self-study enables individuals to learn at their own pace, on their schedule, and in a comfortable environment. It builds time management and problem-solving skills, which contribute to intellectual growth. Successfully mastering new subjects independently boosts confidence and encourages self-reliance. Furthermore, self-study cultivates habits of lifelong learning and self-improvement.

To make self-study effective, students should set clear goals, organise study materials, and practice regularly. This method is both cost-effective and empowering, allowing learners to deeply explore their interests and achieve personal and professional growth. As the saying goes, “Self-study is the key to unlocking your potential; every page turned is a step toward mastery.” With discipline and motivation, self-study becomes a powerful tool for success.

SABA ANWAR,

Turbat.