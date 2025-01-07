Senate body recommends Housing Ministry to hand over house to widow

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Sub-Committee on Housing and Works on Monday recommended the Ministry of Housing to hand over the house to the widow. The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener Committee Senator Raja Nasir Abbas. The issue of alleged illegal occupation of an official residence by a widow was considered in the meeting of the committee. The petition filed by the widow regarding illegal hand over of her official residence to another citizen was considered.

The sub-committee also heard the position of the ministry and carefully reviewed the entire issue.

Apart from Senator Aslam Abro, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works also attended the meeting of the said committee.