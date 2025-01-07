Senate body seeks data on waste water discharge into Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary panel yesterday, expressing serious concern over the untreated sewage from Bani Gala discharged directly into the Rawal Dam, informed that water contamination is exacerbating with 64 percent pollution from Islamabad and 36 percent from Punjab.

The Senate Sub-Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, with Senator Shahzaib Durrani in the chair, discussed environmental issues concerning Rawal Dam, including the construction of the Rawalpindi Circuit House by the Punjab Irrigation Department and severe pollution affecting the dam’s ecosystem.

The parliamentary body meeting was attended by representatives from the relevant government departments, including the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and others.

One of the key issues discussed was the ongoing construction of the Rawalpindi Circuit House inside the Rawal Dam Irrigation Colony Zone 3, without the required permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPI).

The committee expressed strong displeasure over the performance of various departments dealing with the issue and the consequential violation of laws, rules and procedures.

Senator Durrani emphasized that construction of the Chief Engineer House within the irrigation colony should be halted immediately if it was constructed in contravention of concerned laws and regulations.

The committee also reviewed alarming reports on the water pollution levels at Rawal Dam, which serve as a critical water source for Rawalpindi. The Managing Director of WASA, during the session, raised concerns that untreated sewage from Bani Gala is being discharged directly into the dam, exacerbating water contamination.

WASA currently provides 55 million gallons of water daily to Rawalpindi, but with rampant unregulated construction, the city faces a severe risk of future water shortages.

Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) called attention to the lack of data regarding the types of waste entering the dam, particularly from the various drains feeding into it. It was also revealed that the sewage systems around Rawal Dam were heavily polluted and were very poorly cleaned, adding that there is a pressing need for stronger intervention.

“There is no data portal for Rawal Dam’s environmental status, and waste continues to flow unchecked,” Shah stated.

It was discussed that 64pc pollution in the dam is caused through Islamabad while 36pc from Punjab. The committee sought a water sampling report from the PCSIR before and after treatment.

The committee recommended various sample and comparison report to reach the root cause. The committee also sought data on water prone diseases in the next meeting.

Durrani underscored the importance of addressing the growing environmental crisis.

“The population around the drains is increasing exponentially. How can we continue to allow construction within a two-kilometer radius of a national park?” he questioned. The committee also called for daily cleaning of the dam, and the establishment of solid waste management systems that could potentially generate income and even produce electricity.

The committee is also scheduled to visit Rawal Dam next week to assess the situation firsthand. Senator Durrani remarked, “If Lake Michigan can be cleaned, then there is no reason why Rawal Dam cannot be restored to its original state.”

The committee has summoned data from the Health Department regarding water-borne diseases in the region and called on the CDA to provide a report on its waste management efforts around Rawal Dam. A formal letter will also be sent to the Chairman of the CDA urging immediate action to ensure the cleanliness of the dam’s drains.