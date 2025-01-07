Shan Masood urges team to learn from missed opportunities after SA whitewash

LAHORE - Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood acknowledged the team’s inability to capitalize on crucial moments as a key factor in their 2-0 series whitewash against South Africa. Despite the disappointment, Masood highlighted the team’s resilience and took heart from their fightback efforts during the series. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Masood emphasized the need to learn from mistakes and turn adversity into opportunities. “There were positives from this series; we fought well in Centurion but failed to close out the crunch situations,” said Masood. “We didn’t start well with both bat and ball, folding early on a favorable surface. But the fightback showed the character of this team, which is what you want to see moving forward.” The Pakistan skipper, who scored a determined 145 in the second innings of the final Test, downplayed personal achievements, instead focusing on the collective effort. “Personal milestones mean little if they don’t contribute to the team’s success. You want your contributions to put the team on the right side of the result,” he remarked. The captain also praised teammates like Babar Azam for stepping up in difficult situations and expressed confidence in the team’s ability to grow. “You trust your players to learn the hard way. Babar stood out when we lost Saim, and others showed glimpses of stepping up. It’s about building on those positives,” Masood added.