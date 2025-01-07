Sharjeel Memon criticises political rivals, defends PPP’s legacy, Bhutto’s vision for Pakistan

KARACHI - Speaking in the Sindh Assembly on Monday, Sindh Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon asserted that, over the past seventy-five years, no political party except the PPP can claim to have made a contribution to Pakistan that future generations can cherish and preserve. He emphasised that numerous attempts have been made to alter and dismantle Pakistan’s constitution, which has been repeatedly violated. Even politicians imposed by dictators sought to undermine it. Memon further emphasised that no leader in Pakistan today compares to Shaheed Bhutto. He argued that a visionary and intelligent leader like Shaheed Bhutto is essential to guide Pakistan out of its current challenges. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that Shaheed Bhutto’s vision for Pakistan was one of peace, unity, and progress, not conflict, violence, extremism, or cultural discord. Under Shaheed Bhutto’s leadership, Karachi was a centre of education, attracting people from all over the world. Unfortunately, extremism took root, and political parties emerged that spread hatred and division. Memon explained that Shaheed Bhutto’s vision was to unite Islamic countries worldwide. As a result of this vision, Bhutto was judicially murdered in a fabricated case as part of a conspiracy. Even the Supreme Court has now recognised that Bhutto was denied justice and a fair trial. The loss was not just Bhutto’s life; it was the future, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan that were sacrificed. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon remarked that, today, no one dares to look at Pakistan with ill intentions, thanks to the nuclear program initiated by Shaheed Bhutto. He pointed out that Bhutto gave his life to make Pakistan a nuclear power, and had he not done so, Pakistan might have faced the same fate as other Islamic countries, God forbid. Memon criticised those who, despite contributing nothing to Pakistan, try to compare themselves to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He stressed that any significant achievement in Pakistan’s history has been a result of the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, and no one else can claim such accomplishments. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also commented on a particular political party whose leader demands release from detention, and if not granted, threatens Pakistan. He claimed this party has written to the IMF to halt aid to Pakistan and has attempted to negotiate on Pakistan’s nuclear programme. Furthermore, he accused the party of aligning with Israel, suggesting that Israel’s plan has been imposed on Pakistan. He criticised these individuals, once respected by the country, for now being willing to sacrifice Pakistan for their personal interests. Memon noted that during the US presidential election, these individuals celebrated the most, despite having spent less than a year and a half in jail.