Shirazi brothers’ grip on Sujawal under threat from PPP leadership

SUJAWAL - A mega event held to mark the 97th birth anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has exposed deep-seated tensions between the party’s leadership and the influential Shirazi brothers in Sujawal district.

The event, which took place in Daro Town, has brought to the fore the inner conflicts between the seasoned PPP leadership and the Shirazi brothers, who have a stronghold in the district. Historically, the Shirazi brothers of Thatta and Sujawal were arch-rivals of the PPP during General Pervez Musharraf’s regime. However, since 2018, they have been part of the PPP and have registered landmark victories in the 2018 and 2024 general elections, as well as the 2023 local body elections.

Supporters of the Shirazi group in Sujawal district have accused former MNA Arbab Wazir Memon and Provincial Minister Mohammad Ali Malkani of destabilising the Shirazi group and paving the way for Ashiq Ali Zardari, son of Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, in Sujawal politics. Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah, head of the Shirazi group, revealed that they did not receive an invitation to the event and were completely ignored by the “so-called” local leaders of the party. He further stated that the local leadership of PPP Sujawal was trying to draw a wedge between the mainstream leadership of the party and the Shirazi group, adding that all such antics were against the basic principles of democracy and politics.

Syed Ayaz Shah Shirazi, an elected MNA of the PPP from Sujawal district, said, “Let them show their antics; we are not afraid of our opponents, and we will continue to serve the masses.” He further mentioned that the people of Sindh had witnessed the high-handedness of the local PPP leadership, which wanted to suppress the politics of the Shirazi group for personal gain. During his address at the birthday event, Arbab Wazir Memon hinted at his old political rivals, saying that those who opposed Ali Hassan Zardari were now his adherents. He further noted that people were not concerned with any feudal lord or spiritual leader; they only voted for the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Meanwhile, independent political analysts believe that the role of PPP MPA and Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani in keeping the Shirazis at bay cannot be ruled out. The interference might have been an attempt to replace Shah Hussain Shah with Danish Malkani as a candidate for the provincial assembly seat in the future. The conflict between the Shirazi group and the rest of the PPP leadership may have an adverse impact on the party’s strength in both Sujawal and Thatta districts. The event at Daro city was organised without members of the Shirazi group; however, it was attended by Rehana Laghari, Iqbal Memon, Ashiq Zardari, Muhammad Ali Malkani, and others.