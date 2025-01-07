Sialkot’s Azan shines in Quaid Trophy, tops scoring charts with 844 runs

LAHORE - Sialkot’s young batting sensation Azan Awais emerged as the star of the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive 844 runs in 13 innings at an average of 76.73. His consistent performances played a pivotal role in Sialkot Region’s thrilling title triumph, sealed with a narrow one-wicket victory over Peshawar Region in the final at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, on Sunday (January 5). The 20-year-old left-hander, who represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, dazzled in his debut first-class season, amassing four centuries, including a career-best 203* against Peshawar in Abbottabad. Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Azan said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my maiden Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign. It has been a tremendous learning experience, and scoring runs in challenging conditions has significantly boosted my confidence.” Azan’s standout performances included a sensational 130 against Dera Murad Jamali, where he and Ashir Mehmood crafted a monumental 312-run opening partnership. His ability to anchor innings and score big, even against the demanding Dukes ball, was lauded by his coaches and teammates alike. “Batting long required immense focus,” Azan noted. “As an opener, I took responsibility to hold one end, especially when the team faced challenging phases. The hard work over the past six months and guidance from coaches like Mansoor Amjad has been instrumental in refining my game.” Azan’s journey to stardom began with a strong foundation, including a successful U19 World Cup campaign, a tour of South Africa with Pakistan U19, and an impressive stint in the President’s Trophy Grade-II, where he piled up 504 runs in just four games.

His domestic performances earned him a place in Pakistan Shaheens and his List A debut in the Champions One-Day Cup.As Azan gears up for the next challenge – representingEshaal Associates in the President’s Trophy Grade-I starting January 8 – heis determined to continue his upward trajectory.