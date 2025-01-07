Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sialkot’s Azan shines in Quaid Trophy, tops scoring charts with 844 runs

Sialkot’s Azan shines in Quaid Trophy, tops scoring charts with 844 runs
Our Staff Reporter
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Sialkot’s young batting sensation Azan Awais emerged as the star of the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with an impressive 844 runs in 13 innings at an average of 76.73. His consistent performances played a pivotal role in Sialkot Region’s thrilling title triumph, sealed with a narrow one-wicket victory over Peshawar Region in the final at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, on Sunday (January 5). The 20-year-old left-hander, who represented Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, dazzled in his debut first-class season, amassing four centuries, including a career-best 203* against Peshawar in Abbottabad. Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Azan said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my maiden Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign. It has been a tremendous learning experience, and scoring runs in challenging conditions has significantly boosted my confidence.” Azan’s standout performances included a sensational 130 against Dera Murad Jamali, where he and Ashir Mehmood crafted a monumental 312-run opening partnership. His ability to anchor innings and score big, even against the demanding Dukes ball, was lauded by his coaches and teammates alike. “Batting long required immense focus,” Azan noted. “As an opener, I took responsibility to hold one end, especially when the team faced challenging phases. The hard work over the past six months and guidance from coaches like Mansoor Amjad has been instrumental in refining my game.” Azan’s journey to stardom began with a strong foundation, including a successful U19 World Cup campaign, a tour of South Africa with Pakistan U19, and an impressive stint in the President’s Trophy Grade-II, where he piled up 504 runs in just four games.

Visitors to the UK from 48 countries must pay a fee before travel

His domestic performances earned him a place in Pakistan Shaheens and his List A debut in the Champions One-Day Cup.As Azan gears up for the next challenge – representingEshaal Associates in the President’s Trophy Grade-I starting January 8 – heis determined to continue his upward trajectory.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025