Sindh governor visits US Consulate

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Monday that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative was providing all possible support to enhance foreign investment in Pakistan. He expressed these views during his visit to the US Consulate, where he met with Consul General Scott Urbom. Upon his arrival at the consulate, Tessori was warmly received by Consul General Scott Urbom, Acting Deputy Consul General Shelley Saxen, and other diplomatic staff. During a one-on-one meeting with the US Consul General, the Sindh governor extended his condolences on the demise of former US President Jimmy Carter Jr.

The duo discussed bilateral relations, investment opportunities, trade enhancement, and other mutual interests. Tessori also briefed the Consul General about the ongoing IT courses under the Governor Initiative, which were highly appreciated by the Consul General. Before concluding his visit, the governor wrote his impressions in the condolence book at the US Consulate.