Sohail Adnan ends Pakistan’s 18-year wait for British Junior Open title

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Sohail Adnan has made history by winning the U-13 boys title at the British Junior Open Squash Championship 2025, ending an 18-year drought for the country. In the thrilling final, Sohail triumphed with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Egypt’s Elmoghazy. The match scores were 11-5, 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, showcasing Sohail’s resilience and determination to secure the coveted title. This victory marks Pakistan’s first U-13 championship win at the event since Nasir Iqbal’s triumph in 2007, a long-awaited achievement that has sent waves of excitement through the squash community. The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has congratulated Sohail on his remarkable achievement, with hopes high for his future success in the sport. Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pakistani player Sohail Adnan for his remarkable title victory. “Sohail’s performance has been commendable, and he truly deserves applause,” added Naqvi.