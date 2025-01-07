South Africa whitewash Pakistan with commanding 10-wicket victory

CAPE TOWN - South Africa delivered a dominant performance, chasing down a mere 58-run target in just 7.1 overs to crush Pakistan by ten wickets and secure a comprehensive 2-0 Test series whitewash at Newlands on Monday.

David Bedingham spearheaded the chase with an aggressive 44* off 30 balls, smashing four boundaries and two sixes, while Aiden Markram contributed 14 runs to seal the victory without loss. Pakistan, forced to follow on after a dismal first-innings total of 167, staged a spirited fightback in their second innings but fell short of setting a challenging target. Shan Masood led the resistance with a brilliant 145 off 251 balls, supported by Salman Ali Agha (48) and Mohammad Rizwan (41).

However, the rest of the batting faltered against South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack. Keshav Maharaj (3-91) and Kagiso Rabada (3-94) were the pick of the South African bowlers, with Marco Jansen and debutant Kwena Maphaka chipping in with two and one wickets, respectively. Pakistan began the day at 213-1, with Shan Masood (102*) and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad (8*) at the crease. Shahzad departed early, managing just 18 runs before falling to Jansen. Masood, however, stood firm and forged partnerships with Kamran Ghulam (28) and Saud Shakeel (23), guiding Pakistan to 312-3 by lunch. The post-lunch session saw Pakistan suffer a double blow as Rabada dismissed Shakeel, and Maphaka removed Masood shortly after his stellar century. Pakistan then relied on Agha and Rizwan to rebuild, but both succumbed to Maharaj, leaving the tailenders to add a few valuable runs. Aamir Jamal contributed 34, while Mir Hamza chipped in with 16 before the innings folded at 478. South Africa’s openers wasted no time in chasing down the modest target, wrapping up the match and series in style.

Scores in Brief

SOUTH AFRICA 615 (Rickelton 259, Bavuma 106, Verreynne 100, Abbas 3-94) AND 61-0 (Bedingham 47*) beat PAKISTAN 194 (Babar 58, Rabada 3-55) AND 478 (Masood 145, Babar 81, Rabada 3-115) by 10 wickets.