Sukkur Barrage closed for cleaning, renovation

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, has been closed from Monday to Jan 20 for annual cleaning and renovation, according to an official. All seven off-taking canals of the barrage will be shut down during this period, with the gates opened to facilitate the maintenance work. The closure will affect the supply of drinking water from the canals. Authorities have advised residents and the city administration to store water and arrange alternative supplies. The Sukkur Barrage, which has 66 gates, was inaugurated by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington on Jan 13, 1932. The foundation stone was laid in October 1923 by Bombay’s Governor George Lloyd. The barrage serves seven off-taking canals: three on the right bank of the Indus River — Dadu Canal, Rice Canal, and North Western Canal — and four on the left bank — Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East, and Nara Canal.