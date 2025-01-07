Tuesday, January 07, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

TDAP secy calls on deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh

TDAP secy calls on deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh
PR
January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI - Sheryar Taj, secretary TDAP, called on Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi S M Mahbubul Alam to discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral trade and chalk out mutual plan of activities. TDAP has finalized trade delegations for dates and citrus which will visit this month to explore the Bangladesh market. This will be followed by delegations of rice, maize, sesame, fruits & vegetables, textile and engineering goods, which will be sent in the coming months to engage in B2B dialogue. The deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh assured facilitation in visa issuance to Pakistani businesses and supported TDAP’s plans for participation in upcoming exhibition in Bangladesh related to denim and textiles. He welcomed the proposed TDAP delegation on the sidelines of the Dhaka International Trade Fair which would pave the way for further interaction between the businesses of the two countries. The DHC was briefed on the online resources available at TDAP, such as the Pakistan Trade Portal and Pakistan Export Gallery, which allow businesses in Bangladesh to engage with Pakistani counterparts. Both sides resolved to continue to work together to develop B2B linkages and enhance bilateral trade.

Quaid-e-Azam University delegation visits Senate

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1736148849.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025