Three Israelis killed, 8 injured in West Bank gun attack

JERUSALEM - Gunmen opened fire Monday on a bus and other vehicles near a village in the occupied , killing three people and wounding seven, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

Violence in the has soared since the war in Gaza erupted on October 7 last year after Hamas’s attack on Israel. “Paramedics have confirmed the deaths of three victims, including two women and a man,” emergency service provider Magen David Adom said. The military reported that troops were “pursuing the terrorists” who carried out the attack near the village of Al-Funduq. “We will reach the despicable murderers and hold them, as well as anyone who assisted them, accountable,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement from his office.

“No one will be spared.” Magen David Adom said its paramedics were providing treatment to seven people who were on the bus, including the driver, who was in serious condition. The two women killed in the shooting were in their 60s, while the man was around 40, MDA reported. “This was a severe attack that spread across multiple scenes where vehicles and a bus were hit by gunfire,” paramedic Avichai Ben Zruya said in a statement. “During our initial searches for casualties, we found two women around 60 years old in a vehicle, unconscious without pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds,” he said.

“After medical assessments, unfortunately, their injuries were severe and we had to pronounce them deceased.” The military said that troops had set up roadblocks and were encircling several nearby towns to apprehend the attackers.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he had directed the military to “act with force” to find the attackers.

“We will not tolerate a Gaza-like reality in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), and anyone who follows Hamas’ path in Gaza and enables or shelters the murder and harm of Jews will pay a heavy price,” Ben Gvir said on X. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right member of the country’s ruling coalition, also warned of harsh consequences in the wake of the attack.

“Funduq, Nablus, and Jenin should look like Jabalia”, he said in a statement, referring to a now-devastated town in northern Gaza, “so that (the central Israeli city) Kfar Saba doesn’t, God forbid, become the next Gaza.” Violence in the has surged since the start of the war in Gaza. Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 818 Palestinians in the since the war began, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis have also killed at least 25 people in the in the same period, according to Israeli official figures.

A list of 34 names of Israeli hostages held in Gaza who could be released in the first stage of an elusive ceasefire agreement with Hamas was published by a Saudi news outlet Monday, after the Palestinian group apparently leaked the document amid reports that negotiators were moving closer to sealing a potential hostage release and ceasefire deal. The roster was swiftly downplayed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office said the list had been given by Israel to the mediating countries in July. On Sunday, reports indicated that Hamas had okayed the months-old lineup while refusing to provide information on the state of the hostages, which Israel insists on getting before any agreement moves forward.

“To date, Israel has not received any confirmation or comment from Hamas regarding the status of the hostages on the list,” the PMO stated. Separately, a spokesman for Netanyahu said leaks emerging from recently resumed talks in Doha indicating progress was being made were “spin” by the terror group, and urged the media to ignore Hamas’s “propaganda and psychological terror.”

“They haven’t said who is alive and who is not; they haven’t sent any list,” a PMO official told The Times of Israel. “So, as far as we stand, there isn’t any progress.”