Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP security operations

In a series of intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security forces killed 19 terrorists while three soldiers embraced martyrdom, according to ISPR press release.

The first operation, targeting Khwarij in Matani, Peshawar district, resulted in the elimination of eight terrorists. In a second operation in Baizai, Mohmand district, security forces killed another eight terrorists. The third engagement in Karak district led to the neutralization of three more terrorists.

During these intense operations, three soldiers—Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (38, Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (37, Skardu), and Naik Muhammad Usman (37, Attock)—bravely fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation.