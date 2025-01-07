Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Train services across Pakistan disrupted by fog and adverse weather

Train services across Pakistan disrupted by fog and adverse weather
Web Desk
5:49 PM | January 07, 2025
Several trains in Pakistan are facing significant delays due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions.

Train operations in Karachi have been particularly affected, with delays exceeding 12 hours. The Rehman Baba Express, arriving from Peshawar, is delayed by three hours, while the Awam Express faces a two-hour delay.

The Karakorum Express from Lahore is running six hours late, and the Business Express is delayed by five hours. Similarly, the Green Line from Rawalpindi is delayed by two hours.

Other affected trains include the Millat Express, delayed by four hours en route from Faisalabad to Lala Musa, and the Zakariya Express from Multan, which is running 6.5 hours late in Karachi.

Even private sector services, such as the Sir Syed Express, have been impacted, facing delays of up to two hours.

Web Desk

