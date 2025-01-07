Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Trudeau’s Legacy

January 07, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

One of Canada’s longest-serving prime ministers and its most popular leader in recent history, Justin Trudeau, announced on Monday that he will step down as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. However, he will remain in his post until the party selects a replacement. Trudeau, who came to power in 2015, was often seen alongside figures like President Barack Obama, embodying the liberal face of North America as modern, articulate, and charismatic democratic leaders. Yet, as time has passed, Trudeau’s legacy has grown increasingly contentious.

Canada, once celebrated as a tranquil, snow-covered nation known for its kindness and hospitality, now faces significant turmoil. The quip by Donald Trump, who referred to Canada as “America’s 51st state,” may have been condescending, but it underscores a reality: the challenges Canada faces today mirror many of those troubling the United States.

Housing prices have skyrocketed to such an extent that Canada has become one of the least affordable countries in the world. Meanwhile, immigration policies have led to mounting tensions, particularly between two of Canada’s largest immigrant communities—Indian Hindus and Sikhs. These tensions, exacerbated by external influences, were not alleviated by Trudeau’s leadership. His highly publicized diplomatic spat with India failed to yield results and further eroded his domestic popularity.

Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of Trudeau’s tenure has been the disparity between his image as a champion of liberal democratic values and his actions on the global stage. On the issue of Palestine, Trudeau not only refrained from condemning a clear genocide in Gaza but also provided support and legal cover to Israeli groups operating within Canada. In the case of Ukraine, his government sparked outrage by hailing as a hero an individual with ties to the Nazi party—an incident that tarnished Canada’s international reputation.

Under Trudeau’s leadership, Canada has become more divided, less affordable, and increasingly plagued by racism and intolerance. While his polished demeanor and rhetorical flair may have painted the picture of a great leader, his track record tells a different story. Trudeau’s legacy, far from being one of progress and unity, is marked by deepened divisions and unfulfilled promises.

