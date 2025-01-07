Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Two policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat gun attack

January 07, 2025
LAKKI MARWAT  -  At least two police officials embraced martyrdom in a gun attack near Jabo Khel area on Mnday.

The victims were identified by police as Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur residents of Khero Khel Pakka, A Rescue 1122 spokesman said medical team shifted the bodies of the martyrs to the district headquarters hospital in Tajazai.

The spokesperson added that the martyred police officials were deployed at the Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station of Darra Pezu town and Shahbazkhel police station, respectively.

“The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai for post-mortem examination,” he said, adding that a heavy contingent of law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, launching a search operation to apprehend the attackers. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of both the police officials were offered with state honours at the Police Lines. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Lakki Marwat, officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Pakistan Army, personnel from District Rescue 1122 and local dignitaries attended the funeral to pay their respects to the martyrs. The victims were shot dead by unknown motorcyclists on Monday, police said.

