US’ Hobbesian Nightmare

The mother of Thomas Hobbes gave birth to twins: Hobbes and Fear. He was born prematurely. his mother was frightened when she heard of the Spanish Armada coming to invade England. This event is regarded as the reason behind Thomas Hobbes’s timorous nature. It was his inward timidity that led him to put forth the theory of the social contract. He feared life in a state of nature would be solitary, nasty, brutish, and short. A war of all against all would remain prevalent in the state of nature without a sovereign power.

In today’s world, the Hobbesian fear remains at play in different forms. International organizations like the League of Nations and the United Nations were founded on Hobbes’s social contract theory. After the formation of the United Nations, the fear did not go away, but it came out in another form: the fear of being ideologically dominated. For almost fifty years, this kept the world under constant fear, creating block upon block. It was only in 1990 that the Soviet Union dissociated, ending the decade-old Cold War, as they named it.

For a while, the fear vanished. But with the rise of China, the United States, again, came under the fear of being economically undermined by the former. Out of this fear, the US tried the decoupling and derisking strategies with China. The US heavily invested in Taiwan to boost its semiconductor manufacturing to contain China’s unremitting growth in the sector. It also banned Chinese technologies in the country, like Huawei, by making fake blame for being used in espionage.

After the dissociation of the USSR, the United States thought of itself as the sole sovereign of the world, creating alliances, waging proxy wars, and imposing sanctions on countries both economically and diplomatically. But, with the advent of China economically and Russia militarily in the world arena, the US was once again pulled into the nightmare. The Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was a wake-up call for the US. The US tried its best to stop Russia’s expansionism by providing military aid to Ukraine. The war saw its pinnacle in February 2022 when Russia fully invaded Ukraine to usurp more territory.

For the US, this decade hasn’t been good. It is passing under constant fear. On the one hand, it has been engaging with Russia and North Korea, and on the other, it has been battling with Iran and its axis of resistance in the Middle East. The US’s ironclad support for Israel’s war in Gaza and its disproportionate killing of children and women there denuded its claim of supporting human rights and peace. Its work on the soil of the Middle East hasn’t ended yet and doesn’t seem afoot.

Economically, its support for Ukraine, Israel, and the countries of the South China Sea was at great peril to its own economy. Until now, the US has provided more than 44 billion dollars to Ukraine in security assistance. In Israel, it has spent more than 22 billion dollars in military support. At prima facie, it seems that the US is indirectly waging the war in Gaza and Ukraine. This is the reason the US is trying to keep away other countries from helping the countries it is engaging in wars with. The toppling of the Assad regime in Syria is the latest instance. Assad had been helping Iran to provide arms and financial support to its axis of resistance, namely Hezbollah, Hamas, and Syria itself. He also had Russian bases in the country. Although the US managed to cleanse some parts of the Middle East from Iranian and Russian influence, the US is now concerned about how long this success will last.

On 20 January, president-elect Trump will take charge of the office. The outgoing president and his team have left Trump in a geopolitical dilemma. However, Trump has warned Israel and Hamas to end the war before he takes the presidential charge, but it has not met any outcome as Israel continues killing civilians in Gaza. As far as Ukraine is concerned, Trump 2.0 will plan a truce between the two, but this will hinge upon the consent of the two countries involved.

In the past, the US remained biased towards Pakistan. In 1985, the Pressler amendment was introduced under the Reagan government, and later in 1990 under the Bush administration, the US imposed economic and military sanctions on Pakistan for its nuclear weapon program. This cut off the much-needed financial and military aid from the US to Pakistan. In the same vein, it also imposed sanctions on India and Pakistan under the Glenn Amendment for their conduct of nuclear tests in 1998. The sanctions on India were lifted immediately within a year to improve US-India relations, but sanctions on Pakistan were lifted after 9/11 to acquire Pakistani help to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. This double standard attitude of the US continues till today.

The United States adopted the philosophy of Hobbes and tried to be the sole sovereign of the world to end the nasty, brutish, short life. But, unfortunately, it ended up being the factor pulling the world into a further solitary, brutish, nasty, and short life. The US needs to bring change in its diplomatic demeanor; fearing bugbears like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea will not help it come out of this state. It needs to come under a Leviathan and make a social contract with other entities, where the sole power must rest in the will of all rather than in one. Only thus, this nightmare can be overcome. It is up to the US whether it chooses the social contract of the time or remains in the state of nature. But the writing is on the wall, it will remain in the state of nature.

Sajjad Hussain

The writer is a Political Science graduate from Punjab University, hailing from Skardu.