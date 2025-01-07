Wapda chairman visits Mohmand Dam

LAHORE - Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani Monday visited Mohmand Dam, a multipurpose project being constructed across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and reviewed the ongoing construction activities carried out at the key sites of the project. During his visit, chairman WAPDA was briefed about the construction in progress at different sites of Mohmand Dam Project that include diversion tunnels outlet works and downstream coffer dam, powerhouse excavation and shaft access tunnel, spillway concrete works, main dam, pit and plinth excavation/concrete works, downstream coffer dam and diversion tunnels inlet structure, power intake on-going works. Chairman WAPDA was accompanied by the General Manager/Project Director Mohmand Dam Project with his team and representatives of the consultants and contractors during his visit. The chairman also presided over a progress review meeting to meet the timelines in accordance with schedule for completion of the project at the project office with WAPDA team, the consultants and the contractors. The matters related to construction in progress on upstream and downstream coffer dams, dam plinth, foot print and pit excavation powerhouse, power intake/tunnel quarry development and large scale triaxial results and spillway concreting were discussed in detail to achieve the target of timely completion scheduled in 2026-27. It is important to note that WAPDA is constructing Mohmand Dam Project across River Swat in Mohmand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is the 5th highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam (CFRD) in the world and first highest CFRD in Pakistan. Mohmand Dam will store water for agriculture, control floods, supply water to Peshawar for urban use and generate green, clean and economically affordable hydel electricity.

On completion, Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda and supplement irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW with annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose. Annual benefits of the project are estimated at Rs. 51.6 billion.