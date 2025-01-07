WAPDA chief reviews construction activities at Mohmand Dam

Mohmand - Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, visited the Mohmand Dam, a multipurpose project being constructed across the River Swat in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and reviewed the ongoing construction activities at key sites of the project.

During his visit, the WAPDA chief was briefed about the construction progress at different sites of the Mohmand Dam Project, which includes the Diversion Tunnels Outlet Works, Downstream Coffer Dam, Powerhouse Excavation and Shaft Access Tunnel, Spillway Concrete Works, Main Dam, Pit and Plinth Excavation/Concrete Works, Downstream Coffer Dam, Diversion Tunnels Inlet Structure, and ongoing Power Intake works.

Chairman WAPDA was accompanied by the General Manager/Project Director of the Mohmand Dam Project, along with his team and representatives of the consultants and contractors. He also presided over a progress review meeting at the project office with the WAPDA team, consultants, and contractors. The meeting addressed matters related to the ongoing construction of the Upstream and Downstream Coffer Dams, Dam Plinth, Footprint and Pit Excavation for the Powerhouse, Power Intake/Tunnel Quarry Development, Large Scale Triaxial Results, and Spillway Concreting, all aimed at achieving the target for timely completion, scheduled for 2026-27.

It is important to note that WAPDA is constructing the Mohmand Dam Project across the River Swat in Mohmand district. It will be the fifth highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam (CFRD) in the world and the first highest CFRD in Pakistan.

Upon completion, the Mohmand Dam will store 1.29 MAF of water to irrigate 18,237 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, while supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. The project has an installed power capacity of 800 MW, with an annual energy generation of 2.86 billion units of electricity. It will also provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar for drinking purposes. The estimated annual benefits of the project are Rs51.6 billion.