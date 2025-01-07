WCLA completes 70pc conservation work on Bradlaugh Hall

Lahore - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is working on the conservation of Bradlaugh Hall, located on Rattigan Road, Lahore. The conservation project is almost 70% complete, and the expected completion date is June 2025.

Established in the late 19th century, Bradlaugh Hall is a significant element of cultural heritage. It served as a public forum where several political leaders, including Allama Iqbal, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Mian Iftikhar-ud-Din, and Malik Barkat Ali, visited and spoke for independence. This hall was named after Mr. Charles Bradlaugh, a British Member of Parliament (MP) esteemed for his advocacy of Indian self-governance.

In this project, the documentation and structural assessment have been completed, along with external work, including facade treatment. Additionally, illegal encroachments near the hall have been removed. Work on the roof, including the installation of sandwich panels and the replacement of girders, has also been finished. However, the interior phase, which includes woodwork, the installation of toilets, signage, parking, and drainage, is still in progress. The scope of the project also covers electrical work and illumination at Bradlaugh Hall to enhance its appearance.

Furthermore, the hall will remain open and accessible to the public so they can visit and appreciate this architectural landmark from the colonial period.

Najam-ul-Saqib, Director of Conservation and Planning at the Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, “Historical landmarks like Bradlaugh Hall are very important elements of the region’s heritage because of the functions they served in the past.

Bradlaugh Hall was a public space during the colonial period, used for political meetings and diplomatic delegations. Therefore, we have been dedicating substantial efforts to restore this place for future generations, so that through this architectural landmark, people can understand the history of the political and social activities of that period.”

Kamran Lashari, Director General of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed his views, stating, “Bradlaugh Hall is a place embedded with numerous historical stories from the past. Apart from its history, the architectural value of Bradlaugh Hall is also uniquely significant. We are restoring it to make it accessible to the public, and we are determined to organize literary and cultural activities once the conservation project is completed. Moreover, we are planning to launch guided tours of places like Bradlaugh Hall, Barkat Ali Hall, and others, which have been used for cultural, educational, and political meetings in the past.”