Friday, July 07, 2023
2 bike-lifters arrested; 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

APP
July 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested two bike lifters, members of the ‘Qaiser’ gang, besides recovering four stolen motorcycles, Rs 12,000, weapons and other items from their possession. 

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, City Police Station managed to net two bike-lifters namely Qaiser, the ringleader and Wahid and recovered four stolen motorcycles, Rs 12,000, weapons and other items from their possession. 

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway. 

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars. 

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

APP

