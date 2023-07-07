28 gangs busted during last six months

MULTAN - Multan Police, during the last six months, busted 28 criminal gangs from different areas and arrested 78 criminals besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs20 million from their possessions. According to a police spokesperson on Thursday, under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched daily base opera­tions against criminals with the vi­sion to make the district crime free.

“The police have arrested 58 crimi­nals involved in murder cases, solved 26 blind murder cases, 157 criminals of attempt to murder, 18 of robbery-cum-murder, 139 of dacoity, 1,697 of robbery, 63 of sexual assault, 69 crim­inals of sexual assault of minor girls, 274 of kidnapping, 41 of theft, 811 of vehicle theft and 19 criminals of cattle theft cases have been arrested during last six months,” he informed.

“During 19 encounters, the police have arrested 12 criminals after in­juries in the exchange of fire with police while 11 were killed with the firing of their own accomplices,” the spokesperson said. “The police have unearthed 47 distilleries and arrested 1,118 drug peddlers besides recover­ing 6.5-kg Heroin, 194-kg Hashish, 23-kg Opium, 51,000-litre liquor and 142-kg Hemp while 570 illegal weapon holders have also been arrested with one Kalashnikov, 16 rifles, 31 guns, six revolvers, 503 pistols and an ample quantity of rounds,” he maintained

Meanwhile, in a special crackdown against kite sellers, the police ar­rested 650 violators and recovered 62,000 kites, chemical thread and sealed four factories for manufactur­ing kites, the spokesman added.

“During the last six months, 980 proclaimed offenders wanted to po­lice in various heinous crimes and 268 court absconders have also been arrested by the police,” he said.