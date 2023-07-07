8 more die as heavy rains lash parts of Punjab

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA/FAISALABAD - At least eight more peo­ple were killed and sev­eral others injured in rain-related accidents in Lahore, Gujranwa­la and Faisalabad on Thursday, rescue work­ers said. Women and children are said to be among the victims.

On Wednesday, authorities in Lahore re­ported at least eight rain-related deaths and said that most of the victims died due to electrocution during the rain. According to rescue workers, four members of a fam­ily were killed while a child sustained mul­tiple injuries when the roof of a house col­lapsed on them in Lahore’s Chungi Amer Sidhu area. Police said the incident took place at Bandia Wala Pull, where the roof of the house caved in during the rain. As a re­sult, four members of the family died on the spot. Rescue workers reached the spot and retrieved the victims from the debris.

The deceased persons were identified by police as Javed Iqbal (40), Zara Javed (6), Ai­mon Javed (4) and Azan Javed (8). Ten-year-old Kainat Javed received injuries and was shifted to Lahore General Hospital for med­ical treatment. Also, fourteen people were in­jured when the wall of the Government Mo­zang Teaching Hospital collapsed on them. Police said people were sitting in the wait­ing area of the hospital when the wall fell on the fiber-shade and they got trapped under the debris. On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue opera­tion. The rescuers pulled the injured from the debris and shifted them to Ganga Ram Hospi­tal. The injured were identified as Ayan, Sha­hid, Saad Ali, Shah Jamal Bibi, Danial, Noor, Numaira, Hamza, Naveed, Muhammad Haris, Saqlain, Maqbool, Sajid and Ali Raza.

In Gujranwala, three members of a family including a woman and two minor girls died on the spot when the roof of their house col­lapsed during the downpour. Rescuers said the house located in Kamuke city was in di­lapidated condition. Rescue teams with the help of local people retrieved the bodies and injured from the rubble and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, a teenage girl was killed while a woman sustained serious injuries in the roof collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that roof of the dilapidated house caved in during the rain in Chak No 380-GB Jaranwala.