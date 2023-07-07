Abducted cop killed in Khyber

PESHAWAR - Armed individuals, whose identities remain unknown, kidnapped a police constable in the remote Maidan area of Tirah Valley in Khyber district on Thursday and shot him dead.

A police spokesperson reported that Constable Ajmal Khan, was kidnapped at gunpoint while he was present at a cricket ground in Ghalbai village of Bar Qambar Khel. Subsequently, the constable’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital for the necessary medico-legal procedures.

Following the registration of a case, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.