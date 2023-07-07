Admin collaborates with religious scholars to ensure peace during Muharram: DC

ABBOTTABA D - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday said that the district administration was actively working in partnership with religious scholars and relevant departments to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office with a focus on establishing peace and making security arrangements during processions and gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal applauded the contributions of all citizens, particularly religious scholars and traders, emphasizing their crucial role in upholding peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram in Abbottabad.

He called upon the participants to prioritize the establishment of peace and cooperation among the citizens when organizing gatherings and mourning processions.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the importance of adhering to scheduled plans, respecting the sanctity of mosques and avoiding sectarian speeches to prevent any untoward incidents.