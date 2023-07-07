Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Admin collaborates with religious scholars to ensure peace during Muharram: DC

APP
July 07, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABA D  -  Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday said that the district administration was actively working in partnership with religious scholars and relevant departments to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office with a focus on establishing peace and making security arrangements during processions and gatherings commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal applauded the contributions of all citizens, particularly religious scholars and traders, emphasizing their crucial role in upholding peace and security during Muharram-ul-Haram in Abbottabad.

He called upon the participants to prioritize the establishment of peace and cooperation among the citizens when organizing gatherings and mourning processions.

PAC chairman directs FIA to probe poor arrangements for Hajj 2023

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal stressed the importance of adhering to scheduled plans, respecting the sanctity of mosques and avoiding sectarian speeches to prevent any untoward incidents.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023