Afghanistan and role of SCO: Pakistan’s engagement for peace and stability

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a significant development in the regional and global political landscape that has carved out a role for itself as a hub of cooperation and coordination on specific aspects of economic and security policies. It is increasing its significance as a multilateral forum in regional politics in Eurasia by offering fresh impetus to regionalism. The significance of the SCO can be highlighted by the fact that it represents one-quarter of the world’s population and three-fifths of the territory of the Eurasian continent, including two nuclear powers, Russia and China, with permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council. The SCO has sought to deepen neighbourhood diplomacy, regionalism, and ensure multilateral engagement. The institutional foundations for the SCO are rooted in the resolution process of border disputes between the Central Asian Republics (CARs), China, and Russia. In 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established, and Pakistan held observer status for fifteen years (2001-2016).

In June 2017, Pakistan achieved full membership of the SCO. Pakistan is an important stakeholder in regional security and integration, and its membership is essential for regional alignment. The inclusion of Pakistan as a full-fledged member has strengthened its ability to acquire economic benefits due to the growth of trade and the success of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In addition, the SCO has offered two vital prospects for Pakistan’s foreign policy. It will offer Pakistan a responsible and positive image around the globe, and it also allows Pakistan to debunk the anti-CPEC narrative. The SCO forum can also help Pakistan in resolving the ongoing Afghanistan conundrum by engaging regional actors for peace and stability. Since joining the SCO, Pakistan has experienced a range of positive impacts that have helped redefine its regional status and foster deeper cooperation with member states. Pakistan’s membership has afforded it enhanced regional cooperation, strengthened economic ties, increased geopolitical influence, and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Islamabad faces numerous challenges at both regional and international levels. Pakistan’s full-fledged membership in the Shanghai Cooperation helps it to address these challenges through enhanced regional cooperation, multilateral diplomacy, counter-terrorism and security cooperation, energy cooperation, economic opportunities, and geopolitical significance. In the face of growing Sino-US competition and the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Pakistan is enduring several problems, including an economic meltdown and a security conundrum in Afghanistan. Although the US’s withdrawal removed the rationale that facilitated bilateral engagement between Islamabad and Washington, it allowed Pakistan to edge out from the United States’ orbit of influence and look inward toward the region. In addition, the growth of regional consciousness in the Eurasian landscape has allowed different regional actors to attain an autonomous character in the determination of their policies. Pakistan is also reinventing itself in these geo-strategic and geo-economic dynamics. Similarly, the ineffectiveness and dormancy of SAARC mean that the SCO offers a viable alternative for Pakistan to pursue its national interests.

This has helped Pakistan communicate to the international community about its efforts against terrorism and dispel the narrative that cultivates Pakistan’s image as a harborer of terrorism. China’s support of Pakistan and recognition of its efforts have helped Pakistan boost its credentials. Moreover, efforts against terrorism and extremism can be further expanded if the tactical expertise gained by the SCO is extended to Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies, diversifying Pakistan’s security measures. Pakistan’s membership has allowed it to collaborate with the members of the SCO to address traditional and non-traditional security threats and enhance regional stability.

The chaotic withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban to power in Kabul have revived old fears among regional states that conflict and terrorism might again engulf regional security. The unstable and war-torn Afghanistan means a resurgence of drug trafficking and would allow international terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to foment trouble in neighboring states, stoking separatism, extremism, and terrorism. Pakistan, being the immediate neighbor of Afghanistan, has suffered greatly from the unstable environment in Afghanistan. After twenty-two years, Afghanistan is again at a historical crossroad, and any conflict in Afghanistan will have a direct bearing on the security of the region as well as on the members of the SCO.

Given the seriousness of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan has made considerable efforts by engaging with the SCO to put the affairs of Afghanistan in the right direction. In the SCO summit held in July 2021 in Tajikistan, the eight permanent members of the SCO, including Pakistan, expressed their commitment to building a consensus in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan that would serve the mutual interests of member states. It has established the Afghanistan Contact Group as a mechanism that reaffirms respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and expresses a keen desire for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan respecting all cultures, traditions, and ethnic groups. The SCO arrangement, especially the role of Russia and China, has greatly enabled Pakistan to navigate Afghanistan in the direction of peace and stability.

The SCO has also acted as an image builder for Pakistan. The members of the SCO, particularly China, have recognized Pakistan’s role in maintaining peace and security in the region. It has also validated Pakistan’s narrative of its efforts to combat terrorism. Moreover, Pakistan’s full-fledged membership has not only allowed Pakistan to counter diplomatic isolation but has recognized Pakistan as a responsible state that has earned full membership. In other words, it is a license for Pakistan to be recognized as a responsible state in international relations and become part of the multilateral organization of the SCO. Pakistan’s relationship with the Central Asian Republics can further be strengthened through the SCO platform. Pakistan needs to increase its engagement with the CARs, which will help achieve increased economic activity, regional interconnectivity, and fulfill its energy security. In terms of economic benefits, Pakistan is increasing the volume of its trade. The SCO can potentially boost this trade volume further after the completion of the CPEC. Besides, the SCO provides a solution to Pakistan’s energy requirements. Therefore, Pakistan has enhanced its economic and political cooperation with SCO member states, broadening policy options for Pakistan. By taking certain measures, Pakistan can further take advantage of multilateral forums.

- Qaiser Nawab is a highly esteemed international expert on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Afghanistan, South and Central Asia.