All New Vivo Y02 launched in Pakistan with exciting features

LAHORE-Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has launched the newest member in its Y series — Vivo Y02. The launch of the Y02 gives Vivo an opportunity to move closer to its vision of providing innovative, feature-rich smartphones across a wide price range to its younger audience.

Vivo Y02 comes with an eye-catching Full Moon Camera Design, a long-lasting 5000mAh*large battery to effortlessly complete the day’s tasks and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

The Y02 is equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ Display and Eye Protection Screen that allows for an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. With its 2.5D Trendy Design, the device is beautiful as well as comfortable to hold. This smartphone has been designed keeping in mind young consumers’ busy lives who desire a smartphone that will make their day-to-day lives easier.

The Y02 is available in two colors, cosmic grey and orchid blue, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 44,999. Vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y02 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Vivo Y02 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).