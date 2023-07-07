Friday, July 07, 2023
All possible steps being taken to improve Thar Coal Block I, II security: DC

STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS- Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner (DC) Shafique Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting regarding the security of Thar Coal Block I and II in Darbar Hall Mithi on Thursday. While presiding over the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Shafique Mahesar said that Thar coal is an important national project for which all possible steps are being taken to improve its security. Security should be made foolproof by following all the suggestions in the field of security. On this occasion, he directed Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar to remove all encroachments from Thar coal lands and conduct a joint survey with the Thar coal administration to determine where the people who are providing various services are located. Space should be given while full verification of these people should also be done. 

