ATC adjourns hearing of 108 PTI activists’ bail pleas

MARDAN - The hearing of bail before arrest petitions of 108 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including two former lawmakers, allegedly involved in the May 9 incidents, was adjourned by the Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday.

According to FIR No 833, dated May 9, numerous PTI party workers were charged under various sections of the law in relation to the violent incidents and riots that took place in the Mardan district.

ATC Judge Syed Ubaidullah Shah adjourned the pre-arrest bail pleas’ hearing of PTI activists including two former members of the provincial assembly (MPA ), Iftikhar Ali Mashwani and Malak Shouakat. The court scheduled the next hearing for July 18.

It is important to note that over 345 PTI activists were allegedly involved in the violence, and 114 workers have already been released on bail as per court orders. Many PTI workers who were purportedly involved in the May 9 incidents have gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

Former provincial minister Atif Khan, along with other lawmakers and office- bearers, is wanted by the Mardan police and the anti-corruption department, but they have gone into hiding.

However, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted former provincial minister Atif Khan transit bail until today and instructed him to appear before the relevant court.