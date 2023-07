SARGODHA - Anti-Terror­ism Court (ATC) Judge Nadeem Tahir Syed awarded 30-year impris­onment to a man in an explosive material recov­ery case. The court sourc­es said on Thursday said that a Counter-Terrorist Department (CTD) team had conducted raid and arrested an accused Ta­hir Mehmood on March 27, 2023 and recovered explosive material and a pistol from his posses­sion. The police regis­tered a case against the accused under The Ter­rorism Act and present­ed challan in the court of ATC Sargodha.