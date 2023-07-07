Balochistan govt plans to set up climate change research institute

QUETTA - The provincial government has decided to set up Balochistan Comprehensive Environment and Climate Change Research Institute to conduct re­search for the protection of the environment. The environmental research institute will help iden­tify and contain the toxic contaminants affecting the quality of water, soil, and air in the province, an official of Balochistan government said. It will also provide researchers with a platform to con­duct analysis on the effects of industrial waste and its impacts on the environment by using modern tools and technologies, he added. He said the Balo­chistan government has decided to set up a climate change unit under the regulation of the Environ­mental Protection Agency to work on the minimis­ing effects of climate change in the province. The government has stepped up its efforts to ensure strict implementation of the Environmental Pro­tection Act 2012 to protect the environment and to monitor the compliance of environmental laws at development sites. The official said the govern­ment has purchased Ambient Air Mobile Moni­toring Stations to analyse the air quality index in Hub and Gwadar and curb air pollution. The En­vironment Protection Department is conducting a feasibility study on solid waste management to resolve the issue on permanent bases and protect the environment. The officials have been directed to ensure the preservation of the natural habitat of wildlife in their respective areas. The official said available resources would be utilised to protect the natural resources which were necessary for preserving the green environment.