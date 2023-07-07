Friday, July 07, 2023
British-era rainwater drain found under clock tower in Karachi

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-In a recent development, a natural rainwater drainage system was discovered beneath Merewether Clock Tower near I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi on Thursday. According to the details, a rainwater drain has been found beneath Merewether Clock Tower on I.I. Chundrigar road. Upon receiving the information, Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, immediately reached the location to review the condition of the drain.

Mayor Karachi stated that this is a natural rainwater drain that was built in the British era, which will now be connected to the Hijrat Colony and the city’s main drains. Murtaza Wahab mentioned that the work on this drain will be completed within a month, meanwhile, the cleaning process of other drains in the city is also underway.

