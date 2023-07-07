‘Bungling in medicines for govt hospitals not to be tolerated’

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Health Min­ister Dr. Javed Akram has said that scammers do not deserve any le­niency for corruption in medicines procured for patients for the government hospi­tals. He was chairing a meeting held at Durbar Hall of the Civil Secre­tariat here on Thurs­day. Caretaker Min­ister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Jamal Nasir also participated in the meeting through video link conference from Rawalpindi. Dr Javed said that drug courts played a major role in hearing cases related to drugs in the province.