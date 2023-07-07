‘Bungling in medicines for govt hospitals not to be tolerated’

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that scammers do not deserve any leniency for corruption in medicines procured for patients for the government hospitals. He was chairing a meeting held at Durbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Jamal Nasir also participated in the meeting through video link conference from Rawalpindi. Dr Javed said that drug courts played a major role in hearing cases related to drugs in the province.