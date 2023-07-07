Christian community condemns ‘Islamophobic’ Quran burning

QUETTA - The Christian com­munity in Balochistan Thursday condemned the desecration of Quran terming it worst ‘Islamo­phobic’ act that displeased billions of Muslims across the globe. “Desecration of Holy Quran is an unforgivable and heinous crime, Sweden must apologise to the Muslims for the incident,” said Bishop Khalid Rehmat while addressing a press conference here. Pastor Simon Bashir, Father Inayat Gill accompanied the bishop. The bishop said that the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was unacceptab0sle and blas­phemous act in the name of freedom of expres­sion. Playing with the sentiment of any religion and belief on the name of freedom of expres­sion was a great offence, he added. He said that the entire Christian community was saddened over the incident. No religion allowed the des­ecration of holy books of other religions, he added. “Those who desecrate the Holy Quran do not deserve any leniency and must be taken to task,” he said, adding that the religious leader of the Christians, the Pope, had also openly con­demned this incident.