CM attends agreement signing ceremony to arrange courses for prisoners

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday presided over an agreement signing ceremony between the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and the Pun­jab Prisons Department at his office. The agreement, signed by the Chief Operating Officer of TEVTA Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and IG Prisons Farooq Nazir, aims to fa­cilitate technical courses for prisoners in 10 additional jails across the prov­ince. Under this agreement, a total of 16 skill-based courses will be organized in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, and Layyah jails. Upon success­ful completion of these courses, which typically last between 3 to 6 months, the inmates will receive certificates to support their reintegration into society. The courses will cover a wide range of skills, including electrical work, weld­ing, plumbing, motorcycle mechanics, fashion design, and computer applica­tions. During the event, the COO TEVTA highlighted that each course can accom­modate up to 25 detainees. It was further mentioned that TEVTA has already pro­vided training to 20,000 inmates, and an additional 10,000 prisoners, including women and juvenile offenders, will have the opportunity to receive training.

Before this agreement was signed, the caretaker CM chaired a meeting to review the progress of utility stores’ es­tablishment in jails. Additionally, a pro­gram to establish bakeries in jails, with the support of philanthropists, will be initiated, with the first bakery planned for Lahore’s Camp Jail. Furthermore, the duration of phone calls for prisoners has been increased to 300 minutes per month. The meeting also focused on the repair and renovation of 16 jails, which includes the installation of modern kitch­ens, washrooms, meeting rooms, and laundries. Key attendees of the meet­ing included the Addl Chief Secretary (Home), chairman P&D, secretaries of industries, finance, health and C&W de­partments, chairman PITB and others.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited the emergency ward of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire about the persons in­jured in Mozang Hospital due to the col­lapse of the waiting area’s roof, caused by the falling of a wall from an adjacent building. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure com­prehensive care and treatment for the injured, expressing his prayers for their swift recovery. He further instructed the hospital administration to provide nec­essary medical assistance to the injured individuals. Addressing the media after the visit, the chief minister announced that an investigation will be launched against the owners of the wedding hall responsible for the wall collapse. Four­teen people, four of whom are in critical condition, were brought to Ganga Ram Hospital as a result of the incident. He assured that appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible. In light of various incidents caused by heavy rainfall, financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased, and the injured will receive free medical treatment, he added. Mohsin Naqvi com­mended the efforts of the highly compe­tent team of doctors at the hospital, who are diligently providing treatment to the injured individuals. Dr Javed Akram per­sonally supervises their care. If neces­sary, the injured will be referred to other hospitals for treatment. Emphasizing that the city’s drainage situation is un­der control, the CM assigned provincial ministers to monitor rainfall and poten­tial flooding in their respective divisions. Instructions have been issued to all com­missioners and deputy commissioners to take necessary measures in response