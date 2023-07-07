CM condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi Thursday condemned the suicide blast that took place in the Miran­shah area of North Waziristan and paid homage to the three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in the incident. He emphasized that these courageous sons of the nation foiled the terror­ist plot through their ultimate sac­rifice. “Today, these martyrs have laid down their lives for a brighter future for our country”; he said and extended his deep sympathies to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. 0sMeanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thurs­day expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons due to collapse of a roof at Chungi Amarsadhu. Moh­sin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. He re­marked that we equally share grief of the heirs of deceased persons.