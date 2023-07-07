Friday, July 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi Thursday condemned the suicide blast that took place in the Miran­shah area of North Waziristan and paid homage to the three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in the incident. He emphasized that these courageous sons of the nation foiled the terror­ist plot through their ultimate sac­rifice. “Today, these martyrs have laid down their lives for a brighter future for our country”; he said and extended his deep sympathies to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. 0sMeanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thurs­day expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons due to collapse of a roof at Chungi Amarsadhu. Moh­sin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of deceased persons. He re­marked that we equally share grief of the heirs of deceased persons.

Pakistan slams UN report for not recording plight of occupied Palestinian, Kashmiri children

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1688631533.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023