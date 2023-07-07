Friday, July 07, 2023
CM pays tribute to martyred Major Abdullah Shah 

Staff Reporter
July 07, 2023
LAHORE  - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while paying tribute to the martyred Major Abdullah Shah who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in district Khyber stated that the martyred Major Abdullah Shah sacrificed his precious life for the sake of peace of our dear homeland. The martyred Major Abdullah Shah embraced the exalted rank of martyrdom by fighting bravely against the terrorists. The nation salutes the brave son of our dear homeland. The great sacrifice of martyred Major Abdullah Shah will not go waste.

