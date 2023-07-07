Friday, July 07, 2023
Cops awarded certificates

APP
July 07, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

SWAT  -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti, awarded traffic wardens of Swat with commemorative certificates and cash prizes for their exemplary performance during the Eid holidays. The ceremony took place at his office in Saidu Sharif, where Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Warden Swat, Badshah Hazrat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Ameer Zeb, traffic wardens, and inspectors were also present.

During his address at the ceremony, RPO Satti praised the traffic wardens for their outstanding efforts in maintaining traffic flow during the busy Eid-ul-Azha period in Swat.

He acknowledged Swat as a popular tourist destination and highlighted the significant number of visitors to its scenic sites.

RPO Satti commended the Swat traffic police for their friendly and courteous behaviour, which has earned a positive reputation for the KP police. Despite the adverse conditions caused by rains and floods affecting the roads leading to tourist destinations in Swat, he expressed his satisfaction with the ability of the traffic staff to ensure smooth traffic flow.

APP

